    Flight Operations Aboard Theodore Roosevelt [Image 1 of 8]

    Flight Operations Aboard Theodore Roosevelt

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 11, 2024) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Flying Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, launches off the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 11, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

    This work, Flight Operations Aboard Theodore Roosevelt [Image 8 of 8], by SA Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

