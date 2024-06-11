U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), participate in Twilight Tattoo in celebration of the 249th Birthday of the U.S. Army at Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., June 12, 2024. The event, hosted by Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George, and co-hosted by Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, commemorates the Army’s legacy, built over 249 years on the dedication, courage, and heroism of every American Soldier who have answered the call since the Army’s founding in 1775, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Martin)

