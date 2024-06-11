Twilight Tattoo

U.S. Soldiers with the Golden Knights U.S. Army Parachute Team perform a precision parachute drop during the celebration of the 249th Army Birthday at Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., June 14, 2024. The event commemorates the legacy of the U.S. Army, built over 249 years on the dedication, courage, and heroism of every American Soldier who have answered the call since the Army’s founding in 1775, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Martin)

Date Taken: 06.12.2024
Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US