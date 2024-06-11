Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First ever Lead Wing Command and Control Course taught at Travis [Image 4 of 4]

    First ever Lead Wing Command and Control Course taught at Travis

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Demorieh Washington, right, 60th Operations Support Squadron intelligence analyst, briefs Col. Steven Byrum, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, at the end of a Lead Wing Command and Control Course (LWC2C) held at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 17, 2024. Leadership teams from around the 60th AMW were taught LWC2C to introduce Airmen to the concept and challenges of agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

