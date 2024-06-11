U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adrian Cruz, center, 60th Maintenance Group maintenance operations director, briefs Col. Steven Byrum, 60th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, at the end of a Lead Wing Command and Control Course (LWC2C) held at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 17, 2024. Leadership teams from around the 60th AMW were taught LWC2C to introduce Airmen to the concept and challenges of agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 19:09 Photo ID: 8471002 VIRIN: 240517-F-IP635-1032 Resolution: 7789x4367 Size: 21.5 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First ever Lead Wing Command and Control Course taught at Travis [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.