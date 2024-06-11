U.S. Air Force Maj. Wanessa Boozer, right, 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron operations director, briefs Col. Steven Byrum, 60th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, on the Lead Wing Command and Control Course (LWC2C) table-top exercise held at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 17, 2024. Throughout the course, the students were assigned to a table-top exercise, coined Operation Kingfish Agile Combat Employment, to demonstrate the LWC2C’s teachings of command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US This work, First ever Lead Wing Command and Control Course taught at Travis [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Philip Bryant