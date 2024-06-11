6th Marine Corps District Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael A. Collins, 6th Marine Corps District’s sergeant major, passes the Marine Corps flag to Col. Lance J. Langfeldt, the outgoing commanding officer for 6MCD, during 6MCD’s change of command ceremony held at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, June 12, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition where the outgoing commanding officer transfers their leadership, responsibility, and authority to the oncoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kevin López Herrera)

