6th Marine Corps District Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Walker M. Field, the commanding general for Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region, congratulates Col. Lance J. Langfeldt, the outgoing commanding officer for 6th Marine Corps District, for a successful tour of duty during 6MCD’s change of command ceremony held at MCRD Parris Island, South Carolina, June 12, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition where the outgoing commanding officer transfers their leadership, responsibility, and authority to the oncoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kevin López Herrera)

