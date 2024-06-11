6th Marine Corps District Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Walker M. Field, the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region, awards Col. Lance J. Langfeldt, the outgoing commanding officer of 6th Marine Corps District, the Legion of Merit award during 6MCD’s change of command ceremony held at MCRD Parris Island, South Carolina, June 12, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition where the outgoing commanding officer transfers their leadership, responsibility, and authority to the oncoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tanner Pittard)

