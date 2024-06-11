Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th Marine Corps District Change of Command [Image 2 of 9]

    6th Marine Corps District Change of Command

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Tanner Pittard 

    6th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Walker M. Field, the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region, awards Col. Lance J. Langfeldt, the outgoing commanding officer of 6th Marine Corps District, the Legion of Merit award during 6MCD’s change of command ceremony held at MCRD Parris Island, South Carolina, June 12, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition where the outgoing commanding officer transfers their leadership, responsibility, and authority to the oncoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tanner Pittard)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 17:42
    Photo ID: 8470829
    VIRIN: 240612-M-WQ566-1057
    Resolution: 1619x1080
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    COC
    Parris Island
    Recruiting
    6MCD

