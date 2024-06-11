Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Sunset Parade for the 2024 Season [Image 11 of 11]

    First Sunset Parade for the 2024 Season

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Cpl. Timothy L. Myers, ceremonial bugler, “The Commandant's Own” United States Marine Corps Drum & Bugle Corps, plays taps during a Sunset Parade at Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., June 11, 2024. The hosting official for the evening was Lt. Gen. Gregg P. Olsen, Director of Marine Corps Staff, and the guest of honor was Special Agent Omar R. Lopez, Director of Naval Criminal Investigative Service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 16:04
    Photo ID: 8470678
    VIRIN: 240611-M-UM973-1311
    Resolution: 7084x4725
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, First Sunset Parade for the 2024 Season [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Drum and Bugle Corps
    The Commandant's Own
    Marine Barracks Washington
    U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps

