pecial Agent Omar R. Lopez, Director of Naval Criminal Investigative Service, left, Lt. Gen. Gregg P. Olsen, Director of Marine Corps Staff, middle, and Col. Robert A. Sucher, Marine Barracks Washington commanding officer, receive honors during a Sunset Parade at Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., June 11, 2024. The hosting official for the evening was Lt. Gen. Olsen and the guest of honor was Special Agent Lopez.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 16:04 Photo ID: 8470674 VIRIN: 240611-M-UM973-1288 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 7.56 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Sunset Parade for the 2024 Season [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.