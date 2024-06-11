First Sunset Parade for the 2024 Season

Marines with the U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard present the colors during a Sunset Parade at Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., June 11, 2024. The hosting official for the evening was Lt. Gen. Gregg P. Olsen, Director of Marine Corps Staff, and the guest of honor was Special Agent Omar R. Lopez, Director of Naval Criminal Investigative Service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

