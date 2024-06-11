The installation’s Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) works to ensure Service members, their eligible family members, and overseas citizens are aware of their right to vote and have the tools and resources to successfully do so - from anywhere in the world. At Fort Buchanan, the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean, Jose R. Vazquez serves as the installation’s voting assistance officer.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 16:01 Photo ID: 8470669 VIRIN: 240612-A-cc868-1002 Resolution: 6614x3720 Size: 2.62 MB Location: PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Buchanan facilitates Voting to eligible DoD personnel in the Caribbean [Image 2 of 2], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.