The installation’s Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) works to ensure Service members, their eligible family members, and overseas citizens are aware of their right to vote and have the tools and resources to successfully do so - from anywhere in the world. At Fort Buchanan, the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean, Jose R. Vazquez serves as the installation’s voting assistance officer.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 16:01
|Photo ID:
|8470667
|VIRIN:
|240612-A-cc868-1001
|Resolution:
|7190x4044
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Fort Buchanan facilitates Voting to eligible DoD personnel in the Caribbean [Image 2 of 2], by David Hernandez
Fort Buchanan facilitates Voting to eligible DoD personnel in the Caribbean
