Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Buchanan facilitates Voting to eligible DoD personnel in the Caribbean [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort Buchanan facilitates Voting to eligible DoD personnel in the Caribbean

    PUERTO RICO

    06.12.2024

    Photo by David Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    The installation’s Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) works to ensure Service members, their eligible family members, and overseas citizens are aware of their right to vote and have the tools and resources to successfully do so - from anywhere in the world. At Fort Buchanan, the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean, Jose R. Vazquez serves as the installation’s voting assistance officer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 16:01
    Photo ID: 8470667
    VIRIN: 240612-A-cc868-1001
    Resolution: 7190x4044
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Buchanan facilitates Voting to eligible DoD personnel in the Caribbean [Image 2 of 2], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Buchanan facilitates Voting to eligible DoD personnel in the Caribbean
    Fort Buchanan facilitates Voting to eligible DoD personnel in the Caribbean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Buchanan facilitates Voting to eligible DoD personnel in the Caribbean

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT