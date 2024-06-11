Fort Buchanan facilitates Voting to eligible DoD personnel in the Caribbean

Photo By David Hernandez | The installation’s Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) works to ensure Service...... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | The installation’s Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) works to ensure Service members, their eligible family members, and overseas citizens are aware of their right to vote and have the tools and resources to successfully do so - from anywhere in the world. At Fort Buchanan, the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean, Jose R. Vazquez serves as the installation’s voting assistance officer. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- The installation’s Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) works to ensure Service members, their eligible family members, and overseas citizens are aware of their right to vote and have the tools and resources to successfully do so - from anywhere in the world.



At Fort Buchanan, the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean, Jose R. Vazquez serves as the installation’s voting assistance officer.



“The program enables you to vote from any location worldwide, simplifying the process for your convenience. We are dedicated to supporting our troops every step of the way. This is a very important program as we get closer to election day,” said Vazquez.



FVAP allows service members to request their ballots through the mail or online, according to the different voter registration laws at each state and territory. For example, some jurisdictions require voting registration up to 30 days before an election, while others allow registration on Election Day.



“The first thing you need to do is to register online and follow all the instructions on the website. The site is user friendly and provides clear instructions for each step. With FVAP we defend the freedom to elect the government that you want for your country,” expressed Iris Alvarez, Human Resources Specialist and former voting assistance officer at Fort Buchanan.



At Fort Buchanan, the FVPA is located at the Welcome Center, building 152, Patriot Boulevard. The hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office is closed on Federal Holidays. For questions or assistance about the FVAP program please contact at (787) 707-3504 or visit https://www.fvap.gov/.



The FVAP is one of the many programs that Fort Buchanan offers to the military community in the region.



