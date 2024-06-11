633d EOD team arrives on site in Utah

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Logan Keller, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team lead, left, and Staff Sgt. Collin Craig, 633d CES explosive ordnance disposal team member, reviews operation information on a laptop at Camp Williams, Utah, May 17, 2024. This information is often used for record-keeping, analysis, operational efficiency and incident investigations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

