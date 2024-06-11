Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    633d EOD arrives on site in Utah [Image 1 of 7]

    633d EOD arrives on site in Utah

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    From left to right, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Logan Keller, 633d Civil Engineering Squadron team lead, Senior Airman Dayson Moxness, and Staff Sgt. Collin Craig, 633d CES explosive ordnance disposal team members, strategize during the EOD team of the year competition at Camp Williams, Utah, May 17, 2024. The team participated in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear exercise, practicing readiness and CBRN procedures in the event of a real world incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

