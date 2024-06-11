Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech. Sgt. Christopher Wood Portrait

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Christopher Wood, the noncommissioned officer in charge of heavy vehicle and equipment maintenance at the 157th Logistics Readiness Squadron, poses for a portrait June 6, 2024, Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Wood has been doing mechanical work for 23 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 14:28
    Location: NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    This work, Tech. Sgt. Christopher Wood Portrait [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Elliot Boutin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mechanic
    Vehicle Maintenance
    Heavy Mobile Equipment
    157th Logistics Readiness Squadron

