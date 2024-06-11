Tech. Sgt. Christopher Wood, the noncommissioned officer in charge of heavy vehicle and equipment maintenance at the 157th Logistics Readiness Squadron, poses for a portrait June 6, 2024, Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Wood has been doing mechanical work for 23 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 14:28 Photo ID: 8470398 VIRIN: 240605-Z-VC885-1068 Resolution: 5261x3758 Size: 9.8 MB Location: NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tech. Sgt. Christopher Wood Portrait [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Elliot Boutin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.