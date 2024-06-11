Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hand Drawn Color Schemed K loader Schematics [Image 4 of 4]

    Hand Drawn Color Schemed K loader Schematics

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    A hand drawn color schemed legend of schematics for a K loader vehicle is used to locate connection points June 6, 2024, Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Air Force heavy vehicle mechanics often color electrical connections on schematics for older vehicles to orient themselves and facilitate maintenance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)

    This work, Hand Drawn Color Schemed K loader Schematics [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Elliot Boutin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mechanic
    Vehicle Maintenance
    Heavy Mobile Equipment
    157th Logistics Readiness Squadron

