A hand drawn color schemed legend of schematics for a K loader vehicle is used to locate connection points June 6, 2024, Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Air Force heavy vehicle mechanics often color electrical connections on schematics for older vehicles to orient themselves and facilitate maintenance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 14:28
|Photo ID:
|8470404
|VIRIN:
|240605-Z-VC885-1009
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.12 MB
|Location:
|NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hand Drawn Color Schemed K loader Schematics [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Elliot Boutin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT