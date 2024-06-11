A Detroit Diesel engine that powers a Teledyne P-23 crash truck awaits maintenance June 6, 2024, Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The 157th Civil Engineering Squadron Emergency Services have the trucks on standby in case of an aircraft emergency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 14:28
|Photo ID:
|8470401
|VIRIN:
|240605-Z-VC885-1047
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|19.95 MB
|Location:
|NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Detroit Diesel Engine That Powers a Teledyne P-23 Crash Truck [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Elliot Boutin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
