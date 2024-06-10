379th AEW A3 visits MWD kennels

A military working dog assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron barks during a demonstration at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 7, 2024. The 379th ESFS is responsible for the safety and security of more than 8,000 Air Force, joint and coalition forces across the installation. MWDs are a vital tool for the 379th ESFS in explosive ordnance detection and threat deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo)
