    379th AEW A3 visits MWD kennels [Image 2 of 5]

    379th AEW A3 visits MWD kennels

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    A military working dog assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron rests following a demonstration at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 7, 2024. Demonstrations give MWDs the opportunity to hone their skills and engage in physical activity while off-duty. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 07:55
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    MWD
    AFCENT
    Air Force
    demo
    379th ESFS

