U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lindsey Bauer, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing A3 director, participates in a military working dogs demonstration at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 7, 2024. The 379th ESFS is responsible for the safety and security of more than 8,000 Air Force, joint and coalition forces across the installation. MWDs are a vital tool for the 379th ESFS in explosive ordnance detection and threat deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 07:55 Photo ID: 8469298 VIRIN: 240607-F-IA158-1127 Resolution: 5746x3831 Size: 2.48 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379th AEW A3 visits MWD kennels [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.