39th WSSG hosts a change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Lord, 39th Air Base Wing commander, Col. Michael Gallucci, 39th Weapons System Security Group outgoing commander, and Col. John Jansheski, 39th WSSG incoming commander, stand at attention during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 12, 2024. The 39th WSSG provides compliance-driven maintenance, airfield, and force protection capabilities that underpin successful execution of a variety of mission sets including airfield management mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

