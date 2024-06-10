Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th WSSG hosts a change of command [Image 3 of 6]

    39th WSSG hosts a change of command

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Lord, 39th Air Base Wing commander, transfers the unit guidon to Col. John Jansheski, 39th Weapons System Security Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 12, 2024. The 39th WSSG provides compliance-driven maintenance, airfield, and force protection capabilities that underpin successful execution of a variety of mission sets including airfield management mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    This work, 39th WSSG hosts a change of command [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik
    change of command
    39th WSSG

