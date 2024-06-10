U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Lord, 39th Air Base Wing commander, transfers the unit guidon to Col. John Jansheski, 39th Weapons System Security Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 12, 2024. The 39th WSSG provides compliance-driven maintenance, airfield, and force protection capabilities that underpin successful execution of a variety of mission sets including airfield management mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 06:23
|Photo ID:
|8469190
|VIRIN:
|240612-F-BZ793-3139
|Resolution:
|5543x3695
|Size:
|14.29 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th WSSG hosts a change of command [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
