Buck Rodgers, 39th Force Support Squadron force development flight chief, plays a rendition of the national anthem with a saxophone at the 39th Weapons System Security Group change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 12, 2024. The 39th WSSG provides compliance-driven maintenance, airfield, and force protection capabilities that underpin successful execution of a variety of mission sets including airfield management mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 06:23
|Photo ID:
|8469187
|VIRIN:
|240612-F-BZ793-2587
|Resolution:
|6782x4521
|Size:
|24.45 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th WSSG hosts a change of command [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT