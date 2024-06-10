Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th WSSG hosts a change of command [Image 1 of 6]

    39th WSSG hosts a change of command

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Buck Rodgers, 39th Force Support Squadron force development flight chief, plays a rendition of the national anthem with a saxophone at the 39th Weapons System Security Group change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 12, 2024. The 39th WSSG provides compliance-driven maintenance, airfield, and force protection capabilities that underpin successful execution of a variety of mission sets including airfield management mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    Incirlik
    change of command
    39th WSSG

