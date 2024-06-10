Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A final watch at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier: National Guard general ends career where it started [Image 3 of 3]

    A final watch at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier: National Guard general ends career where it started

    ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Zana, director of international affairs with the National Guard Bureau, examines a ceremonial M14 rifle as he prepares to stand one final watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, May 31, 2024. Zana, who served as a Tomb guard early in his career, stood watch over the Tomb as his final act in uniform. Just after completing his watch, at midnight, June 1, Zana would officially be retired from the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    Arlington National Cemetery
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    William Zana
    Old G

