A final watch at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier: National Guard general ends career where it started

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Zana, director of international affairs with the National Guard Bureau, watches the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, May 31, 2024. Zana, who served as a Tomb guard early in his career, stood watch at the Tomb as his final act in uniform. Just after completing his watch, at midnight, June 1, Zana would officially be retired from the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

