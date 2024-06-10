U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Zana, director of international affairs with the National Guard Bureau, looks through a logbook of the guards of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Sentinel quarters at Arlington National Cemetery, May 31, 2024. Zana, who served as a Tomb guard early in his career, stood one last watch over the Tomb of the Unknowns as his final act in uniform. Just after completing his watch, at midnight, June 1, Zana would officially be retired from the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 20:41 Photo ID: 8468442 VIRIN: 240531-A-WU705-3996 Resolution: 5976x3984 Size: 6.43 MB Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A final watch at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier: National Guard general ends career where it started [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.