U.S. Air Force Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing commander, conducts his final all call as the wing commander at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 31, 2024. All calls provide a direct line of communication and share information from the installation commander level to all members of Shaw AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 15:14
|Photo ID:
|8467542
|VIRIN:
|240531-F-HO927-1018
|Resolution:
|4854x3230
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th Fighter Wing All Call [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
