20th Fighter Wing All Call

U.S. Air Force Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing commander, conducts his final all call as the wing commander at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 31, 2024. All calls provide a direct line of communication and share information from the installation commander level to all members of Shaw AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US by A1C Mariana Tafur