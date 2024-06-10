20th Fighter Wing All Call

The U.S. Air Force 20th Fighter Wing Wild Weasel mascot launches shirts with a T-shirt cannon during an all call at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 31, 2024. An all call allows 20th FW members to gather together and hear the newest Air Force and Team Shaw information directly from their wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

Date Taken: 05.31.2024
Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US