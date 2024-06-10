Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Macon and Eggs roundtable [Image 4 of 4]

    Macon and Eggs roundtable

    WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2006

    Photo by Tommie Horton 

    78th Air Base Wing

    A roundtable discussion designed to enlighten and inform members of the Macon-Bibb Chamber and members of Macon-Bibb’s community leadership, elected officials and civic leaders about Robins Air Force Base is held at Central Georgia Technical College - Aerospace Training and Sustainment Center, also known as Robins North, in Macon, Georgia, June 6, 2024. At the event, Col. Christopher Dunlap, 461st Air Control Wing commander; Brig. Gen. Jon Eberlan, WR-ALC commander; and Col. Deedrick Reese, Robins Installation and 78th Air Base Wing commander; shared updates to existing and anticipated missions at Robins AFB in response to the Total Global Threat Environment theme. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2006
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 11:56
    Photo ID: 8467109
    VIRIN: 060624-F-UI543-1447
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Macon and Eggs roundtable [Image 4 of 4], by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Macon and Eggs roundtable
    Macon and Eggs roundtable
    Macon and Eggs roundtable
    Macon and Eggs roundtable

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Robins Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT