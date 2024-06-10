A roundtable discussion designed to enlighten and inform members of the Macon-Bibb Chamber and members of Macon-Bibb’s community leadership, elected officials and civic leaders about Robins Air Force Base is held at Central Georgia Technical College - Aerospace Training and Sustainment Center, also known as Robins North, in Macon, Georgia, June 6, 2024. At the event, Col. Christopher Dunlap, 461st Air Control Wing commander; Brig. Gen. Jon Eberlan, WR-ALC commander; and Col. Deedrick Reese, Robins Installation and 78th Air Base Wing commander; shared updates to existing and anticipated missions at Robins AFB in response to the Total Global Threat Environment theme. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2006
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 11:56
|Photo ID:
|8467109
|VIRIN:
|060624-F-UI543-1447
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Macon and Eggs roundtable [Image 4 of 4], by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
