Brig. Gen. Jon Eberlan, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex commander, responds to questions during a military affairs event at Central Georgia Technical College - Aerospace Training and Sustainment Center, also known as Robins North, in Macon, Georgia, June 6, 2024. Eberlan spoke to how the WR-ALC fits within the overall Great Power Competition, as well as the changes he sees happening now and in the future to maximize effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2006
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 11:56
|Photo ID:
|8467108
|VIRIN:
|060624-F-UI543-1410
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Macon and Eggs roundtable [Image 4 of 4], by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
