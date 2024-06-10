Macon and Eggs roundtable

Retired Col. Bobby Nash, moderator and former 116th Air Control Wing vice commander, poses questions to the panel at a military affairs roundtable at Central Georgia Technical College - Aerospace Training and Sustainment Center, also known as Robins North, in Macon, Georgia, June 6, 2024. At the event, base leadership shared updates to existing and anticipated missions at Robins Air Force Base in response to the Total Global Threat Environment theme. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

