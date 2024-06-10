Retired Col. Bobby Nash, moderator and former 116th Air Control Wing vice commander, poses questions to the panel at a military affairs roundtable at Central Georgia Technical College - Aerospace Training and Sustainment Center, also known as Robins North, in Macon, Georgia, June 6, 2024. At the event, base leadership shared updates to existing and anticipated missions at Robins Air Force Base in response to the Total Global Threat Environment theme. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2006
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 11:56
|Photo ID:
|8467105
|VIRIN:
|060624-F-UI543-1381
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Macon and Eggs roundtable [Image 4 of 4], by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT