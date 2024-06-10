LIEPĀJA, Latvia (June 10, 2024) - U.S. Navy Diver 2nd Class Joseph Norrish, assigned to Mobile Dive and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, discusses underwater welding with Latvian Navy Divers during training in support of the Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 exercise in Liepāja, Latvia June 9, 2024. BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 11:50 Photo ID: 8467103 VIRIN: 240610-N-VF045-1006 Resolution: 5948x3965 Size: 2.42 MB Location: LIEPāJA, LV Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MDSU 2 trains Latvian Divers [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.