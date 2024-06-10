MDSU 2 trains Latvian Divers

LIEPĀJA, Latvia (June 10, 2024) - Latvian Armed Forces Instructor Antons Bajevs, assigned to the Latvian Training and Doctrine Command's Baltic Dive School, left, practices welding techniques as Latvian Navy Divers watch during training in support of the Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 exercise in Liepāja, Latvia June 9, 2024. BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

