    MDSU 2 trains Latvian Divers [Image 3 of 5]

    MDSU 2 trains Latvian Divers

    LIEPāJA, LATVIA

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class James Hong 

    Commander Task Force 68

    LIEPĀJA, Latvia (June 10, 2024) - U.S. Navy Diver 2nd Class Joseph Norrish, assigned to Mobile Dive and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, demonstrates welding techniques to Latvian Navy Divers during training in support of the Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 exercise in Liepāja, Latvia June 9, 2024. BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

