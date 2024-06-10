Headline: USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Rescue Operations in the Red Sea

240530-N-EY390-2038 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (May 30, 2024)

Sailors provide care to an injured civilian mariner after an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the "Swamp Foxes" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), conducted a rescue operation, May 30. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

