Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Headline: USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Rescue Operations in the Red Sea [Image 1 of 2]

    Headline: USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Rescue Operations in the Red Sea

    RED SEA

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher J Krucke 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240530-N-EY390-2008 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (May 30, 2024)
    Sailors provide care to an injured civilian mariner after an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the "Swamp Foxes" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), conducted a rescue operation, May 30. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 09:17
    Photo ID: 8466659
    VIRIN: 240530-N-EY390-2008
    Resolution: 506x759
    Size: 80.33 KB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headline: USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Rescue Operations in the Red Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Christopher J Krucke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Headline: USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Rescue Operations in the Red Sea
    Headline: USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Rescue Operations in the Red Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy Rescues Civilian Mariner Reported Overboard

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eisenhower
    5th Fleet
    Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron 74
    Marc Miguez

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT