U.S. Navy Rescues Civilian Mariner Reported Overboard

Courtesy Photo | 240530-N-EY390-2038 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (May 30, 2024) Sailors provide care to an injured civilian mariner after an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the "Swamp Foxes" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), conducted a rescue operation, May 30. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS - Sailors assigned to the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG) rescued a civilian mariner who was reported overboard from a motor vessel, May 30.



The civilian vessel issued a man-overboard distress call. Responding to the call, an MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron 74, deployed on USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE) immediately began search and rescue (SAR) efforts.



The aircrew located the person, lifted them via basket, and transported them to IKE. The civilian mariner was medically evaluated and treated aboard ship. The mariner was flown off ship for follow-on care ashore.



"Rendering assistance to distressed mariners is a mission that the entire carrier strike group takes very seriously, and it is just the right thing to do," said Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, commander, IKECSG, Carrier Strike Group 2. "As proof of their training, the aircrew responded swiftly and professionally. We are always prepared."



IKECSG is operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime stability and security in the Middle East region.