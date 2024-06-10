Pathfinders pay homage by completing Murph challenge

Pathfinders congratulate each other for completing a run at RAF Alconbury, England, May 29, 2024. They were finishing the Murph challenge which is a workout designed by U.S. Navy Lt. Michael Murphy, a navy seal who gave his life while serving in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

