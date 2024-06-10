Pathfinders perform push ups and squats at RAF Alconbury, England, May 29, 2024. They were participating in the Murph challenge which is a workout designed by U.S. Navy Lt. Michael Murphy, a navy seal who gave his life while serving in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 06:05
|Photo ID:
|8466334
|VIRIN:
|240529-F-BW249-1094
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.73 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pathfinders pay homage by completing Murph challenge [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
