    Pathfinders pay homage by completing Murph challenge [Image 6 of 6]

    Pathfinders pay homage by completing Murph challenge

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Pathfinders pose for a photo at RAF Alconbury, England, May 29, 2024. They had finished the Murph challenge which is a workout designed by U.S. Navy Lt. Michael Murphy, a navy seal who gave his life while serving in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 06:05
    VIRIN: 240529-F-BW249-1377
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, GB
    Pathfinders
    501CSW
    LightTheWay

