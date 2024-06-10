USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Conducts Photoex with ITS Cavour Carrier Strike Group in the Red Sea

Components of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Group (IKECSG), Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS Gravely (DDG 107), steam in formation with the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550), the Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Alpino (F 594), and the Horizon-class frigate FS Forbin (D 620) in the Red Sea, June 7. The IKECSG is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime stability and security in the Middle East region. (Official Italian Navy photo)

