The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) and the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550) steam in formation in the Red Sea, June 7. The IKECSG is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime stability and security in the Middle East region. (Official Italian Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 04:48 Photo ID: 8466310 VIRIN: 240607-N-PL200-1001 Resolution: 5891x3927 Size: 1.41 MB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Conducts Photoex with ITS Cavour Carrier Strike Group in the Red Sea [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.