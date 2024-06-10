Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Conducts Photoex with ITS Cavour Carrier Strike Group in the Red Sea [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Conducts Photoex with ITS Cavour Carrier Strike Group in the Red Sea

    RED SEA

    06.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    Components of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Group (IKECSG), Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS Gravely (DDG 107), steam in formation with the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550), the Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Alpino (F 594), and the Horizon-class frigate FS Forbin (D 620) in the Red Sea, June 7. The IKECSG is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime stability and security in the Middle East region. (Official Italian Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 04:48
    Photo ID: 8466311
    VIRIN: 240607-N-PL200-1002
    Resolution: 5186x3457
    Size: 1008.75 KB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Conducts Photoex with ITS Cavour Carrier Strike Group in the Red Sea [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Conducts Photoex with ITS Cavour Carrier Strike Group in the Red Sea
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Conducts Photoex with ITS Cavour Carrier Strike Group in the Red Sea
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Conducts Photoex with ITS Cavour Carrier Strike Group in the Red Sea
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Conducts Photoex with ITS Cavour Carrier Strike Group in the Red Sea
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Conducts Photoex with ITS Cavour Carrier Strike Group in the Red Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PHOTOEX
    CSG2
    C5F
    IKECSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT