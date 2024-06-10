350th Spectrum Warfare Group change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Candice Sperry, 350th Spectrum Warfare Group commander, renders her first salute to members of the 350th SWG during a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Armament Museum, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 7, 2024. The 350th SWG continuously tests and improves the U.S. Air Force's rapid reprogramming capabilities to ensure the Combat Air Force is ready for near-peer threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

Date Taken: 06.07.2024
Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US