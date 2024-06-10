U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Vollmer, 350th Spectrum Warfare Group senior enlisted leader, holds the group guidon during a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Armament Museum, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 7, 2024. The 350th SWG is responsible for the rapid reprogramming of mission data files for more than 70 U.S. Air Force systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 23:56 Photo ID: 8466029 VIRIN: 240607-F-DT029-1096 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.01 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 350th Spectrum Warfare Group change of command [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.