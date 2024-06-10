U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Koslov, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, left, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Candice Sperry, 350th Spectrum Warfare Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Armament Museum, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 7, 2024. The ceremony was the group’s first change of command in its history since activating in 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 23:56 Photo ID: 8466031 VIRIN: 240607-F-DT029-1120 Resolution: 5573x3857 Size: 1.2 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 350th Spectrum Warfare Group change of command [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.