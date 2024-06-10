Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    350th Spectrum Warfare Group change of command

    350th Spectrum Warfare Group change of command

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Koslov, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, left, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Candice Sperry, 350th Spectrum Warfare Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Armament Museum, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 7, 2024. The ceremony was the group’s first change of command in its history since activating in 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 23:56
    Photo ID: 8466031
    VIRIN: 240607-F-DT029-1120
    Resolution: 5573x3857
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 350th Spectrum Warfare Group change of command, by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EMS
    EW
    350th SWW
    350th SWG

