    US Marines lead demolitions training with joint forces and Moroccan military [Image 4 of 4]

    US Marines lead demolitions training with joint forces and Moroccan military

    TANTAN, MOROCCO

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ian Blunt, an indirect fire infantryman assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard takes a knee while observing demolition training provided to U.S. joint forces and Moroccan Royal Armed Forces soldiers by 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Corps Forces during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 28, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 22:23
    Location: TANTAN, MA
    Hometown: LOWVILLE, NEW YORK, US
    USMC
    Demolition
    6th ESB
    Moroccan Royal Armed Forces
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether

